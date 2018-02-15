Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us 2 Valentines Won’t Exactly Put You In a Romantic Mood

Valentine’s Day is just about over, but there are still many of you out there that are celebrating in your own special way, whether it’s taking your significant other out to dinner, snuggling up to watch a movie, or whatever tickles your fancy.

But before the day is done, we wanted to share some new valentines that were provided by Naughty Dog, the development team behind The Last of Us and Uncharted games. Now, usually, valentines are sweet and sentimental, but there’s something about these The Last of Us Part II Valentines that…well, they’re not entirely on that level.

Mind you, they still look sweet and innocent at first, drawn with great care by artist Alexandria Nonakis. But it’s really hard to have your heart swelling up over a valentine when it features a member of the Infected, or a hero that talks about how she misses someone while holding a pendant. They tug at the heart strings, but not quite in the way that you’d expect.

Naughty Dog has been keeping up the tradition of annual valentines, and you can see ones it offered in previous years in this convenient archive. But, for now, let’s take a look at the four valentines that the developer has offered up for this year.

The first one features Ellie, who promises to “find” and “kiss” that special valentine. It’s a variation of the “find” and “kill” line she had in the debut trailer for the game, so this one’s a little sweet.

Next up is this valentine featuring a member of the Infected, and it’s…kinda cute? We dig the hearts and the cute grin, but it’s still an Infected. Still, the “you’ve really grown on me” sentiment is there, I suppose.

The next one features a young child holding a bow and arrow like Cupid, asking if you think he has a shot. Now, in the Last of Us games, obviously, they’re used for more violent purposes. But what the hey, the pink ruffles on the arrows kind of add sweetness.

Finally, we see this last valentine, with the words “I miss you” and someone holding a pendant. We’re not sure if this is a tease for what’s going to happen in the forthcoming sequel, but, man, does it get us right in the feels.

The Last of Us Part II doesn’t have a release date, but is currently scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.