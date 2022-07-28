NBA 2K11 Trends as Fans Debate Best Game in Franchise

NBA 2K11 is trending right now as fans debate the best game in the franchise. NBA 2K23 might have been at the top of mind this summer, but the Jordan-fronted effort has popped up numerous times since the announcement of 2K Games' latest spectacle. NBA Memes asked fans which one was their favorite along with a ranking and the debate took off like wildfire. Longtime veterans of the series were probably amused to see NBA 2K11 trending on Twitter this afternoon. Both that game and 2K12 were top of mind with 2K23 bringing Michael Jordan back as a cover athlete. Check out some of the reaction here.

"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K said. "Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan."

Greatest NBA 2Ks ever.



Is this list accurate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dMBfDTGfPo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 27, 2022

