NBA 2K11 Trends as Fans Debate Best Game in Franchise
NBA 2K11 is trending right now as fans debate the best game in the franchise. NBA 2K23 might have been at the top of mind this summer, but the Jordan-fronted effort has popped up numerous times since the announcement of 2K Games' latest spectacle. NBA Memes asked fans which one was their favorite along with a ranking and the debate took off like wildfire. Longtime veterans of the series were probably amused to see NBA 2K11 trending on Twitter this afternoon. Both that game and 2K12 were top of mind with 2K23 bringing Michael Jordan back as a cover athlete. Check out some of the reaction here.
"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K said. "Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan."
Greatest NBA 2Ks ever.— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 27, 2022
Is this list accurate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dMBfDTGfPo
What's your favorite 2K game? Let us know down in the comments!
Final word.
2K11 was different.
Enough said. https://t.co/90006YMMq4— JokerFS 🃏 (@DFS_D0E) July 28, 2022
Rankings tiers
2k11 is in its own class
2K16 and 2K12 are a tier below
2k17, 2K15 below that
then rest https://t.co/FVryHgwXHM— I’s a 🅿️laya, I’s a 〽️ack (@Flye75) July 28, 2022
It's a weird choice
the completely broken 2k12 & 2k13 over the masterpiece that was 2k11 is crazy! 2k11 was the only sports game I remember that was nominated from pretty much every "game of the year" award https://t.co/rkR28OnXZS— DBG (@DBGyt_) July 28, 2022
Could it be?
2k11 is the best 2k of all time and it’s never gonna be topped https://t.co/1PG0ud9J8p— chris ✰ (@570Frack) July 28, 2022
LOL he's not wrong
2K11 was a masterpiece and I don't ever want to see this kind of libel in my timeline again. https://t.co/sW2P6uVmlw— AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 28, 2022
Cheese
Forgot to drop this on here… 2k11 magic is straight cheese smh pic.twitter.com/VkmBG8awj3— 200k Tray (@TraySold) July 20, 2022
A lot of people's GOAT
2k11 not being first makes this null and void https://t.co/s0fm0CSQC6— 🅿️eezy (@Peezy2x__) July 28, 2022
Absolutely right
2k11 was the best because you could continue a players career in my player instead of making a player yourself. Never added it again https://t.co/yqLhaR2Ypa— #RipFreak 1⃣3⃣0⃣0⃣ (@Zsiyere21) July 28, 2022