NBA 2K23 Jordan Reveals Has Fans Remembering NBA 2K11

NBA 2K23 has series fans thinking about NBA 2K11. Michael Jordan is back on the cover of the popular sports franchise. With the '23 year almost here, it makes sense to feature His Airness on the front of the box. But, some longtime players might be wondering how the newest edition will measure up to the 2011 version. 2K11 stands as a major high-water mark for the series. Elements like The Jordan Challenge and improvements to MyPlayer are things that fans have been asking to return for years. Maybe those surprises are in-store. But, even so, there's a lot of expectations once you put Air Jordan on the cover of an NBA 2K title. Check out the release down below.

"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K explained. "Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan."

How excited are you for 2K23? Let us know down in the comments!