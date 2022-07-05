NBA 2K23 Jordan Reveals Has Fans Remembering NBA 2K11
NBA 2K23 has series fans thinking about NBA 2K11. Michael Jordan is back on the cover of the popular sports franchise. With the '23 year almost here, it makes sense to feature His Airness on the front of the box. But, some longtime players might be wondering how the newest edition will measure up to the 2011 version. 2K11 stands as a major high-water mark for the series. Elements like The Jordan Challenge and improvements to MyPlayer are things that fans have been asking to return for years. Maybe those surprises are in-store. But, even so, there's a lot of expectations once you put Air Jordan on the cover of an NBA 2K title. Check out the release down below.
"After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K explained. "Additionally, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion' like Jordan."
How excited are you for 2K23? Let us know down in the comments!
You know remasters are getting out of hand when they’re remaking NBA 2K11 https://t.co/PhLMEw8M59— summer enthusiast (@taco_enthusiast) July 5, 2022
NBA 2K11 was the best back in the day. The Jordan Challenges were a classic. Excited they are back! https://t.co/9gR35OfPaX— Berk (@ChiBerk96) July 5, 2022
NBA 2K23 will also see the return of the iconic Jordan Challenges where players can relive some of Michael Jordan's most famous moments on the basketball court. This and Crew Mode were far and away the two most popular modes in NBA 2K11. pic.twitter.com/QZ82S9szep— GhostPanda The Elden Lord (@GhostPandaStorm) July 5, 2022
I still say NBA 2K11 was the greatest 2K ever in my opinion, so I’ma little hype for this release. https://t.co/mD6zCkatWY— Pwade (@Pwade1418) July 5, 2022
Put the NBA 2K11 soundtrack on there and I love you forever. https://t.co/S71ZsvVjHL— t. (@afterdaparti) July 5, 2022
NBA 2k11, I was there my boy. pic.twitter.com/i722bRZSnd— ◤RiversideGameCenter◢ (@RGameCtr) July 5, 2022
Recycling NBA 2k11 might move me https://t.co/wzyKoOAd3U— kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 5, 2022
If 2k23 can up this Intro from NBA 2k11 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1MiMctYTh— ko (@formermerc) July 5, 2022