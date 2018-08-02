NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record, Sells Over Ten Million Copies

Considering the strength the franchise has seen over the years, we figured that NBA 2K18 would be a, ahem, slam dunk for the folks at 2K Sports. But little did we realize just how well it would do.

Today, the publisher revealed in a press release that NBA 2K18 is the most popular game in the basketball series to date, selling over ten million units since its release last October. On top of that, it’s gotten quite a bit of attention from fans, with over two billion games played. That’s a whole lot of Lakers/Cavs matchups.

In an infographic, which you can see below, 2K Sports boasted the games played number, along with the amount of MyPlayers that were created for the game (over 31.5 million) and the total hours played in general (over 618 million). That’s very impressive for a sports game that continues to find its stride with each new release — and we’re guessing that the forthcoming NBA 2K19 will be no exception.

“NBA 2K18 is our highest-selling sports title ever, and a testament to the tireless hard work and innovation of the team at Visual Concepts,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive. “The ability to improve consistently upon an annual series and grow its audience reflects the team’s drive to remain on the leading-edge of pop culture and finding new and exciting ways to captivate and engage players.”

“Without the tremendous passion, ambition, and dedication of the entire team at Visual Concepts, a milestone of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible,” said Greg Thomas, President, Visual Concepts. “It’s incredibly rewarding that the team’s hard work and desire to achieve greatness in NBA 2K has reached so many fans around the globe, and now we look forward to the challenge of setting new benchmarks with the upcoming release of NBA 2K19.”

Congrats to 2K Sports and Visual Concepts for reaching record highs with the NBA 2K franchise. Now to see it continue on the up-and-up with both NBA 2K19 and the just announced acquisition of NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, both of which will arrive this fall for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.