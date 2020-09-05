NBA 2K21 Fans Can't Get Over How Bad Andrew Wiggins Looks

NBA 2K21 fans can’t get over how weird Andrew Wiggins’ face looks in the game. When 2K Day got rolling, a lot of Golden State Warriors fans booted up their system of choice and wanted to get a look at the former #1 overall pick. What they didn’t expect is some very strange looking facial hair on the swingman from Kansas. His eyes and hair look totally fine, but that beard is a bit sketchy on this generation of hardware. Its a moment of lighthearted ribbing from the fanbase as the larger group of players is having trouble adjusting to the shot meter. A lot of people complaining that they can’t attain green releases early on. But, at least they can look at that facial hair on the former Minnesota Timberwolf and smile.

“NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise,” Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts said earlier this year. “We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology.”

NBA 2K21 is out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch. Below, you can check out more information on the game, courtesy of an official pitch from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

