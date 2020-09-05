NBA 2K21 Cover Star Damian Lillard Shines Light on Game's Biggest Problem

By Tyler Fischer

NBA 2K21 is out today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and players are struggling to adapt to some of the gameplay changes made by 2K and Visual Concepts. The biggest talking point since release has been shooting. The game's shooting mechanic has been overhauled with a new shot meter that makes it much tougher to make shots. And this is by design. 2K and Visual Concepts have already confirmed they wanted to make shooting harder, likely due to feedback about shooting being too easy in NBA 2K20. However, it looks like the pair have overcorrected.

It's not just your average, casual player struggling. Taking to Twitter, cover star Damian Lillard revealed he's also finding it tough to nail down the new system, confirming not only has he been struggling with the shot meter, but that he hasn't hit a single free throw yet.

Below, you can check out the Tweet for yourself:

As you would expect, hopping on Lillard's tweet, some fans used the opportunity to trash the game and criticize the shot meter as well. However, some defended the new shot meter, while others suggested it simply takes time to get used to.

NBA 2K21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, come later this year it will become available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

