NBA 2K21 Cover Star Damian Lillard Shines Light on Game's Biggest Problem

NBA 2K21 is out today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and players are struggling to adapt to some of the gameplay changes made by 2K and Visual Concepts. The biggest talking point since release has been shooting. The game's shooting mechanic has been overhauled with a new shot meter that makes it much tougher to make shots. And this is by design. 2K and Visual Concepts have already confirmed they wanted to make shooting harder, likely due to feedback about shooting being too easy in NBA 2K20. However, it looks like the pair have overcorrected.

It's not just your average, casual player struggling. Taking to Twitter, cover star Damian Lillard revealed he's also finding it tough to nail down the new system, confirming not only has he been struggling with the shot meter, but that he hasn't hit a single free throw yet.

Below, you can check out the Tweet for yourself:

Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ and I ain’t made a free throw yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

As you would expect, hopping on Lillard's tweet, some fans used the opportunity to trash the game and criticize the shot meter as well. However, some defended the new shot meter, while others suggested it simply takes time to get used to.

bro the cover of the game and knows the game trash too 😭 — OnlyPain (@ChefSZN_) September 4, 2020

get ya badges and hot spots you casual, if you get this game patched i’m on yo head — YOUNG SWAN SWAN 👁 (@zSwantzYBabY) September 4, 2020

The cover athlete saying your game is trash? 2k down bad. — DoYouKnow (@DoYouKnowXZ) September 4, 2020

Jump shot is brutal too, game gets worse and worse — Chris Ebbe (@ChrisEbbe23) September 4, 2020

I shot a fucking airball at the free throw line. 🤦 — Stallion (@Stallion83) September 4, 2020

It takes some time to adjust to the new meter I was confused at where I was supposed to time it 😂 — Pᴏᴡᴇʀ DF ⚜️⚡️🚀 (@PowerGotNow) September 4, 2020

NBA 2K21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, come later this year it will become available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.