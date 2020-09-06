NBA 2K21 Announces Beach Party With Rep Bonus

NBA 2K21 is taking fans to the beach with a new Beach Party event designed to give players a chance at some more rep. The launch of this iteration of the wildly popular basketball game has been a bit of a roller coaster. On one hand, so many of the players flocked to the game for 2K Day. But, on the other, a lot of them haven’t gotten used to the new shot meter at all. (So much so that the developer is already deploying a hotfix for it tomorrow.) In addition, there was some difficulty for fans to get their pre-release bonuses that came along with the heavily-hyped Mamba Forever edition of the game. The support team has been hard at work trying to resolve that situation. But, for now, the volume is still a bit more than they bargained for.

Comicbook.com’s Tyler Fischer has been chronicling this shooting saga and wrote about the decision to tweak the new shot meter earlier today.

The long weekend is here 🌴☀️🌊 Join the 2K Beach Party today through Monday and 2x Rep during the party pic.twitter.com/7WTRmr3pn2 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 5, 2020

“At the time, Visual Concepts confirmed it was aiming to make shooting more difficult with NBA 2K21, a decision likely influenced by complaints that shooting in NBA 2K20 was way too easy. And it was, but it looks like the developer has overcorrected, evident by it announcing today that it's making some adjustments,” Fisher observed. “Taking to the game's official Twitter account, Visual Concepts and 2K revealed that a shooting hotfix will drop tomorrow, September 6, for Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulty levels. However, shooting will stay the same on higher difficulties and Neighborhood.”

NBA 2K21 is out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With PS5, and Xbox Series X versions coming at launch. Below, check out the description of the game, courtesy of an official pitch from 2K Games and Visual Concepts:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

