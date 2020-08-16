NBA 2K21 Demo Gets Release Date

If you have been waiting to get your hands on NBA 2K21, you will not have to wait much longer as developer Visual Concepts and 2K have revealed that the current-gen demo will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 24th. That is just over a week before the title releases across those platforms in addition to PC and Google Stadia on September 4th, so it should be plenty of time to decide whether it is worth the purchase.

Now, to be clear, this is by no means a demo for the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Given that neither are out yet, or even have definitive release dates, that shouldn't exactly be a surprise. Alongside the current-gen demo date, Visual Concepts also detailed a series of improvements coming to the title as well, which you can check out in the developers' blog on the subject.

GAMEPLAY NEWS #NBA2K21 🎮 Pro Stick Shooting upgrade

🔋 40 new Jump Shot Landings

🏀 Overhauled dribble moves

♟️ 50 new Size-Ups

🚫 No more Quick Draw badge

🙌 6'8" PGs in MyCAREER Current Gen Blog: https://t.co/M8oGfuap7m pic.twitter.com/RTaMaMRUNN — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 13, 2020

NBA 2K21 is currently scheduled to release on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are also announced, though neither of them has a definitive release date as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming basketball video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of NBA 2K21 so far? Are you excited to check out the demo when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.