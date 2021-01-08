NBA 2K21 Update Changes a Ton of Player Ratings

✖

The NBA 2020-21 season tipped-off last month, and 2K Games has made a large number of changes to the player ratings for NBA 2K21 to reflect their current status. It's a massive number of changes, and it shows how devoted the developer is to making the game as faithful to the current season as possible. At the end of the day, these changes might not mean all that much to casual players, but NBA diehards should be happy to see these numbers reflected in the game. The list of player ratings, directly from 2K Games, can be found below, and have been sorted by overall.

Kevin Durant: 96 OVR (+1) Anthony Davis: 95 OVR (-1) Damian Lillard: 94 OVR (-1) Luka Doncic: 93 OVR (-1) Nikola Jokić: 93 OVR (+2) Kyrie Irving: 92 OVR (+2) Joel Embiid: 92 OVR (+1) Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (-1) Jayson Tatum: 91 OVR (+1) Trae Young: 89 OVR (+1) Paul George: 89 OVR (+1) Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1) Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (+2) Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (+1) Brandon Ingram: 87 OVR (+1) Nikola Vucevic: 87 OVR (+1) Devin Booker: 87 OVR (-1) Chris Paul: 87 OVR (-1) C.J. McCollum: 87 OVR (+3) DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (+1) Donovan Mitchell: 87 OVR (-1) Russell Westbrook: 87 OVR (-1) Malcolm Brogdon: 86 OVR (+3) Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (+1) Kyle Lowry: 86 OVR (-1) Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (+2) Tobias Harris: 85 OVR (+1) Fred VanVleet: 85 OVR (+1) Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (-2) John Wall: 84 OVR (+1) T.J. Warren: 84 OVR (-1) Andre Drummond: 84 OVR (-1) Julius Randle: 83 OVR (+3) Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (+3) Christian Wood: 83 OVR (+3) D'Angelo Russell: 83 OVR (-1) Victor Oladipo: 83 OVR (+1) LaMarcus Aldridge: 83 OVR (-1) Tyler Herro: 82 OVR (-1) Jarrett Allen: 82 OVR (+1) Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1) Mike Conley: 82 OVR (+2) Hassan Whiteside: 82 OVR (-2) Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (+2) Lauri Markkanen: 81 OVR (+1) Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (-1) Serge Ibaka: 81 OVR (+1) Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1) Steven Adams: 81 OVR (-1) Eric Bledsoe: 81 OVR (-2) Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (-3) Otto Porter: 80 OVR (+2) Jerami Grant: 80 OVR (+3) Myles Turner: 80 OVR (+1) Louis Williams: 80 OVR (-1) Terrence Ross: 80 OVR (+2) Seth Curry: 80 OVR (+2) Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (-1) Thomas Bryant: 80 OVR (+1) DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (-1) Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (+1) Ivica Zubac: 79 OVR (+1) Malik Beasley: 79 OVR (+2) Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1) Mikal Bridges: 79 OVR (+2) Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (+1) Richaun Holmes: 79 OVR (+1) Marvin Bagley III: 79 OVR (-2) Bojan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (-2) Coby White: 78 OVR (+1) Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (-1) Joe Harris: 78 OVR (+1) Daniel Theis: 78 OVR (-1) Tristan Thompson: 78 OVR (-1) LaMelo Ball: 78 OVR (+1) Wendell Carter Jr.: 78 OVR (-1) Jalen Brunson: 78 OVR (+1) Monte Morris: 78 OVR (+1) Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1) James Wiseman: 78 OVR (+1) Donte DiVincenzo: 78 OVR (+1) Ricky Rubio: 78 OVR (-1) Luguentz Dort: 78 OVR (+3) George Hill: 78 OVR (+1) Markelle Fultz: 78 OVR (+1) Enes Kanter: 78 OVR (+2) Robert Covington: 78 OVR (-1) Keldon Johnson: 78 OVR (+2) Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1) Rudy Gay: 78 OVR (-1) Chris Boucher: 78 OVR (+1) Derrick Favors: 78 OVR (+1) Davis Bertans: 78 OVR (-1) De'Andre Hunter: 77 OVR (+2) Robert Williams: 77 OVR (+1) Jeff Teague: 77 OVR (-1) Darius Garland: 77 OVR (+3) Will Barton: 77 OVR (-2) Kelly Oubre Jr.: 77 OVR (-4) Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (+1) Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (+2) Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (-3) Kelly Olynyk: 77 OVR (+1) R.J. Barrett: 77 OVR (+2) Cameron Johnson: 77 OVR (+1) Tyrese Haliburton: 77 OVR (+3) Nemanja Bjelica: 77 OVR (-1) Deni Avdija: 77 OVR (+2) Miles Bridges: 76 OVR (-1) Daniel Gafford: 76 OVR (+1) Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+3) Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (-2) Avery Bradley: 76 OVR (+2) Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1) JJ Redick: 76 OVR (-2) Austin Rivers: 76 OVR (+1) Elfrid Payton: 76 OVR (-1) Darius Bazley: 76 OVR (+2) Norman Powell: 76 OVR (-1) Aron Baynes: 76 OVR (-2) Trey Burke: 75 OVR (-1) James Johnson: 75 OVR (-1) Damion Lee: 75 OVR (+1) P.J. Tucker: 75 OVR (-1) Doug McDermott: 75 OVR (-1) Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+2) Tyus Jones: 75 OVR (-1) Pat Connaughton: 75 OVR (+2) Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (+1) Matt Thomas: 75 OVR (+1) Troy Brown Jr.: 75 OVR (-3) Cameron Reddish: 74 OVR (+1) Dorian Finney-Smith: 74 OVR (-2) Gary Harris: 74 OVR (-2) Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (+1) Delon Wright: 74 OVR (-1) Danuel House: 74 OVR (-2) Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (-2) D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (-2) Naz Reid: 74 OVR (+2) Khem Birch: 74 OVR (+2) Mohamed Bamba: 74 OVR (-2) Michael Carter-Williams: 74 OVR (-2) Derrick Jones Jr.: 74 OVR (-1) Raul Neto: 74 OVR (+1) Ish Smith: 74 OVR (-2) Payton Pritchard: 73 OVR (+3) Garrett Temple: 73 OVR (-1) Killian Hayes: 73 OVR (-1) Brad Wanamaker: 73 OVR (-1) Sterling Brown: 73 OVR (+2) Cole Anthony: 73 OVR (+1) Landry Shamet: 72 OVR (-1) Caleb Martin: 72 OVR (+3) Damyean Dotson: 72 OVR (-1) Desmond Bane: 72 OVR (+2) Chris Silva: 72 OVR (-1) Jake Layman: 72 OVR (-1) Immanuel Quickley: 72 OVR (+1) Jevon Carter: 72 OVR (-1) Aaron Nesmith: 71 OVR (-1) Hamidou Diallo: 71 OVR (+1) Mychal Mulder: 70 OVR (+2) Juan Toscano: 70 OVR (+1)

Since NBA 2K21's release back in September, the game has seen a number of major changes. In addition to the changed player ratings, this week also saw the game's 1.07 patch released, which brought visual changes to the game's courts.

NBA 2K21 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the NBA 2K21 roster changes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!