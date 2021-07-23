NBA 2K22 Includes Rapping To MyCareer

✖

In NBA 2K22 you can dominate on the court or on the mic as 2K added rapping as a career path in the game. MyCareer has been a staple mode of this game for years now. With this year’s iteration on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, you can adopt a few side hustles on your quest to become 99 overall. Other jobs see your avatar take over the fashion world as well. ScreenRant talked about this in their look at the game and the community exploded when details made their way to social media. A lot of fans are still miffed about gameplay enhancements that they feel should have been enacted a long time ago. Meanwhile, more bells and whistles keep being added at breakneck speed. This all largely won’t affect a ton of players who just want to go into The City and hoop with their friends. But, it is pretty strange to see the game continue to branch out in wildly different ways.

Speaking of big changes for the franchise, NBA 2K22 has Candace Parker on the cover of the game. She’s the first female cover athlete in the history of the series. “Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K,“ she wrote. “I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow.”

Cover athlete Luka Doncic also had some comments about being on such a special platform for fans. "Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Doncic said during the unveiling. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

NBA 2K22 will release September 10th on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Will you be rapping in NBA 2K22? Let us know down in the comments below!