NBA 2K22 First Look Revealed

We're still a couple of months away from the launch of NBA 2K22, but the popular basketball video game franchise has just revealed the first look at its newest installment. Earlier this month, 2K unveiled the cover athletes for the various versions of NBA 2K22, with Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, Dirk Nowirzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all appearing. On Tuesday morning, 2K showed off a couple of those players in the game.

2K shared images from NBA 2K22 that feature Doncic, Parker, and Nowitzki, showing off just how realistic the players look in the game. They're just still images, so none of the gameplay has been revealed quite yet, but it's definitely intriguing to see the updated graphics.

In addition to the images, NBA 2K22 released a Courtside Report that reveals some interesting details about the upcoming game. The newest installment will deliver an update to gameplay as well as new features like MyTeam: Draft and the 2K Cruise.

You can check out the full list of features revealed in the first NBA 2K22 Courtside Report below.

ON-THE-COURT GAMEPLAY OFFENSE - Breaking down defenders off the dribble with new signature moves and combos, precision jump shooting, dunking in traffic, and pulling off alley-oops have all become more skill-based. Basketball IQ and stick skills play an even bigger role in separating top offensive players. DEFENSE - A completely revamped shot contest and blocking system highlight an arsenal of new defensive tools at your disposal. Playing suffocating defense on the perimeter and in the paint has never felt more rewarding, giving elite defenders the ability to truly change the outcome of the game.

SEASONS Across fan-favorite experiences, Seasons allow players to extend and enhance their hoop ambitions long after the game’s launch. Free for all 2K22 gamers in MyTEAM , MyCAREER , and The W [PlayStation5/Xbox Series X|S] modes, it brings more content, more rewards, and more ways to play. And this year, Seasons will introduce an all-new way to level up your MyPLAYER and earn exciting MyPLAYER prizes in the City [PS5/XBS ] and in the Neighborhood [PlayStation4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/PC].

MyTEAM MyTEAM : DRAFT - Making its long-requested return in NBA 2K22, MyTEAM : Draft has you selecting a complete lineup from a constantly-updated pool of players. Compete with your new lineup in online multiplayer games to earn rewards for your MyTEAM Collection. EXPERIENCE THE EVOLUTION OF MyTEAM - Throughout the year in NBA 2K22, new challenges, rewards, and events make every Season fresh and unique in MyTEAM . On top of the many new features debuting in MyTEAM on Day 1, even more additions are coming throughout the year, including an original new game mode this holiday season. CROSS-GEN PROGRESS & COLLECTION - While NBA 2K22 will offer two unique basketball experiences across the two console generations, MyTEAM progress and collections will be transferable between consoles that are within the same platform family [ie. PlayStation®4 to PlayStation®5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S - and vice versa ]. VC wallet, MyTEAM Point, and MyTEAM Token balances will be transferable within the same console families as well.

NEW CITY [PS5/XBS A LIVING, BREATHING CITY [PS5/XBS ] - Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity. NPCs (non-playable characters) populate the fresh City layout, while MyPLAYERs from all over the world compete in the highest level of playground basketball. An all-new Quest system for 2K22 engages MyPLAYERs with creative content while offering new ways to level up and earn rewards in this reenvisioning of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S basketball communities. MATCHMAKING OPTIONS IN THE CITY [PS5/XBS ] - The City opens up new and quicker alternatives to get into online hoops. MyPLAYERs can enter select matchmaking buildings to be placed into immediate competition. Matchmaking sessions will be available for a number of game types and will contribute to all MyPLAYER progress. ALL ABOARD THE 2K CRUISE [PS4/XB1/NSW /PC] - On the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, NBA 2K gamers will show out and compete in an all-new, dedicated basketball community - a Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship. Explore and hoop in nautical luxury, and when the cruise docks in exotic locales throughout the Season, make your way to the Excursion counter to participate in shoreside Events - all taking place completely off the ship! /PC] ] & NEW NEIGHBORHOOD [PS4/XB1/NSW

MyCAREER HIDDEN TALENTS [PS5/XBS ] - In NBA 2K22, dreams and ambitions in MyCAREER stretch beyond the hardwood floors; players can now pursue side ventures to build a profile in lucrative and trendy spaces. Brush up against the fashion world, where the art of promotion will drive your success as a mogul. Or get involved in the hip-hop business, where your music talent opens up an intriguing lane in the industry. NO PLACE LIKE HOME [PS5/XBS ] - Moving up in the professional world means expanding your home lifestyle. Central to your MyCAREER narrative and progress, your personal hub represents your place in the journey to the NBA . As your profile and ambitions level up, so, too, will your home base in the City. MORE TO THE JOURNEY - MyCAREER in NBA 2K22 will feature fresh faces and engaging storylines , and this year, getting drafted into the NBA is only the start of your basketball narrative. More will be revealed about the new MyCAREER experience in early September.

MyNBA In NBA 2K22, team management is about more than just the players on the court; it’s about the personnel that scout them, train them, and coach them. MyNBA /MyWNBA players can build the winningest franchise by making sure the staffing is just as strong as the hooping . [PS5/XBS /MyWNBA



Are you looking forward to NBA 2K22 on September 10th? Let us know in the comments!