NBA 2K23 Trailer Gives Fans Fresh Look at Gameplay





NBA 2K23 gave fans their first look at gameplay from the new title. In the video the studio posted, A bunch of hardwood favorites take the stage. Former 2K cover athletes like Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetekounpo all feature heavily. Some of the movement options look to be tweaked. (See those contact dunks from Zion and the Greek Freak!) In what has become a yearly tradition, the celebrations have been updated as well. Curry gets his "night night" celebration from the NBA Finals run with the Golden State Warriors. Memphis' Ja Morant is doing the Griddy on the sidelines as well. NBA 2K always manages to put culture at the forefront of this game and 2023's edition is no different. Cover star for this entry Devin Booker also gets to drain a buzzer-beater on the Los Angeles Lakers. There's a ton to take in, check it out down below.

"It's a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K," Booker explained during a press release when the game was annoucned. "I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes. I'm also honored to share this year's covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT's, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

"The response to NBA 2K's first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W's growing audience and prominence," 2K's VP of global marketing Alfie Brody previously said. "Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have achieved greatness both individually and together, cementing their status as two of the best players in the WNBA's history."

Here's how 2K Games describes the highly-anticipated title: "Become the MVP of the league with NBA 2K23 Championship Edition on PS5! Play as some of the biggest names in the NBA or write your own legacy in MyCAREER. Redefine the game as you put together your dream team in MyTEAM and develop your skills on the court with authentic gameplay in this iconic basketball video game. Make your name in The City, the most expansive online basketball world yet (for PS5™), or embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey (for PS4™) aboard the cruise ship. No matter the journey, be ready to call next alongside the best ballers in the biggest basketball community."

Are you liking what you see so far? Let us know down in the comments!