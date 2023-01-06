Neil Druckmann Explains Why Naughty Dog Hasn't Revealed Next PS5 Game Yet [Exclusive]

Naughty Dog co-president and director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, Neil Druckmann, has shed more light on why the studio hasn't yet revealed its next major project for PlayStation 5. Currently, Druckmann and those at Naughty Dog have made it known that there are two new games in the works at the studio. One of these two is a multiplayer project tied to The Last of Us, while the other is still shrouded in mystery. And while fans are eager to see what this latter title ends up being, Druckmann has explained why the developer is keeping its cards close to the chest for now.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview to promote The Last of Us on HBO, Druckmann talked about how Naughty Dog's propensity to announce games too far in advance has previously hurt the studio. Specifically, with both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog informed fans years ahead of their eventual releases about what was being created. Although these early announcements helped to generate buzz, an early reveal for the studio's next game doesn't seem to be something that Druckmann wants to do again.

"You're right, we did announce Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 way in advance, but that actually caused a little bit of the work-life balance issues that we've sometimes had at the studio," Druckmann explained. "By delaying that announcement a bit, we could play with the schedule more and we're more conscious now about how we're approaching production. So there's our [The Last of Us] multiplayer project and there's another project that I will not say anything about that's beyond that that we're also very much excited for."

Based on what Druckmann has said here, it seems likely that Naughty Dog's next game might not be unveiled until far closer to its launch. While this could always change given that Sony ultimately decides when to reveal these sorts of projects, operating in the shadows is something that sounds like it's working out quite well for those within Naughty Dog right now.

Despite not knowing when this new title may get announced, Druckmann himself has seemingly hinted recently that the story of The Last of Us doesn't yet feel complete, which means The Last of Us Part 3 could be what Naughty Dog tackles next.