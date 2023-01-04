The Last of Us Part 3 Seemingly Teased by Neil Druckmann

In the wake of seemingly calling out recent rumors that were tied to The Last of Us Part 3, it looks like Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann might have just teased that the third installment in the PlayStation franchise is happening after all. At this point in time, Naughty Dog has already told fans that it's working on a multiplayer The Last of Us game for PS5 and has also dropped hints about another mysterious project that's in development. And while many have assumed that this mystery title will end up being The Last of Us Part 3, Druckmann himself may have just hinted as much.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming The Last of Us series on HBO, Druckmann also fielded a question about what the future of the video game franchise might have in store. Although he didn't outright confirm what Naughty Dog might be doing next, Druckmann did blatantly state that he doesn't believe that The Last of Us Part 2 is the end of the series.

"I think there's more story to tell," Druckmann said plainly during the interview.

Previously, Druckmann had made it known that himself and those at Naughty Dog put together a broad story treatment for what could become The Last of Us Part 3. However, Druckmann made clear that this story outline wasn't confirmed to be the studio's next game just yet as it was then still deciding on what project to tackle next. Based on his wording in this instance, though, it seems quite likely that The Last of Us Part 3 might be in development right now.

Regardless of what Naughty Dog might be working on at the moment, 2023 is going to be a massive year for The Last of Us. Later this month on January 15th, the TV show will finally premiere on both HBO and HBO Max. Beyond that, Naughty Dog has also said it will reveal more about its upcoming multiplayer title this year as well. Whether or not The Last of Us Part 3 could also be unveiled in 2023 remains to be seen, but it will be worth monitoring as this year begins to take shape.