Nerf Reveals a Whole Bunch of New Fortnite Blasters and More

Hasbro is expanding its collection of Fortnite-themed Nerf products with several new blasters, target sets, and more revealed today. The seven new Fortnite products revealed consist of motorized blasters, a foam version of one of Fortnite’s many harvesting tools, and target set combos that will be available for anywhere between $19.99 and $49.99 depending on what you need to add to your Nerf collection. Each of these Fortnite products will be available at select retailers on October 1st, Hasbro announced.

The new Nerf products consist of the Fortnite-themed Targeting Set, DP-E Blasters, AR-E Motorized Blaster, SP-R and Llama Targets, AR-DURRR Burger Motorized Blaster, TS-R Blaster and Llama Targets, and the R-HT. These blasters and target sets will greatly expand the existing collection of Fortnite gear which kicked off in 2018 with the Fortnite AR-L Blaster.

You can find product images for each of the new Nerf reveals below to show what they’ll look like and which Fortnite items they’re modeled after. Prices can also be found for each of the products, but you can also browse through the entire collection of Fortnite blasters if you’ve missed out on past reveals.

NERF FORTNITE TARGETING SET

The first of Nerf’s new Fortnite products is the Fortnite Targeting Set for those who are looking to practice their aim. It comes with two micro blasters, a target to direct your blasts towards, and 10 suction darts. The Micro TS-E and Micro HC-E blasters can hold one dart each and are used by loading a dart, priming the handle, and pressing the trigger. The Fortnite-themed target which accompanies it can be hung from a door or can stand on its own. It’ll be available for $19.99 on October 1st exclusively through Target.

NERF FORTNITE DP-E BLASTERS

The Fortnite DP-E Blasters is one of the smaller sets from Nerf’s latest reveals, but it comes with two blasters to make up the size difference. Two DP-E blasters are included which can hold three darts each. With the two blasters and 12 darts, this set looks to be the perfect option for anyone who wants to share with a friend or just have twice the blasting to themselves. It’ll be available for $34.99 on October 1st exclusively through Target.

NERF FORTNITE AR-E MOTORIZED BLASTER

The first of Nerf’s new motorized blasters is the Fortnite AR-E Motorized Blaster, a product modeled after the Epic variety of the in-game item. After powering up the motor with the acceleration button, you can press the trigger to shoot out a dart. It comes with a 10-dart clip along with 20 Nerf Fortnite Elite darts and two sights for aiming. It’ll be available for $49.99 on October 1st exclusively through Target.

NERF FORTNITE SP-R AND LLAMA TARGETS

The second of Nerf’s new target sets is the Fortnite SP-R and Llama Targets. This product comes with an SP-R blaster, three llama targets, and six darts, three of which can be loaded in the blaster at once. The barrel of the blaster that’ll look familiar to Fortnite players is also detachable. It’ll be available for $24.99 on October 1st, and you can find the product listed on Amazon

NERF FORTNITE AR-DURRR BURGER MOTORIZED BLASTER

One of the more unique products in Nerf’s latest reveals is the Fortnite AR-DURRR Burger Motorized Blaster. Modeled after one of the more common tools in Fortnite, this blaster comes with stickers which can be placed wherever you want to create your own look that mirrors the wrap Fortnite players use to customize their equipment. It’s motorized, has two sights for aiming, and comes with a 10-dart clip along with 20 Nerf Fortnite Elite darts. It’ll be available for $49.99 on October 1st, and you can find the product listed on Amazon.

NERF FORTNITE TS-R BLASTER AND LLAMA TARGETS

Another of Nerf’s blaster/target combos is the Fortnite TS-R Blaster and Llama Targets set. It comes with the one big pump-action blaster along with eight Nerf Mega darts and several llama targets. It’ll be available for $44.99 on October 1st, and you can find the product listed on Amazon.

NERF FORTNITE R-HT

The final product from Nerf’s newest reveals is the Fortnite R-HT, a pickaxe modeled after the Reaper harvesting tool. Standing at 23 inches with a blade that’s 11 inches long, the foam-covered R-HT is the first of its kind in Nerf’s Fortnite lineup and gives owners the perfect way to expand their collection beyond blasters and targets It’ll be available for $19.99 on October 1st exclusively through Walmart.

