NES Classic Edition Available To Pre-Order At GameStop, Ships Next Week

Nintendo previously made a promise to restock its NES Classic Edition at more stores last month, and so far it’s kept this…though the system is still selling out at a record pace. Still, if you’re looking for one, we’ve got a hot tip for you.

GameStop has recently opened up pre-orders for the NES Classic Edition at this link. Going for $59.99, the system is set to ship on July 20, which means you’ll be playing 30 NES classics by the end of this month!

Here the details for the NES Classic Edition so you have an idea of what to expect from the system!

Ideal for collectors or anyone who enjoys video games, the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition lets you live out the good old days of gaming like never before. The system comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an AC adapter, one NES Classic Controller, and all 30 games, installed and ready-to-play. The system is also compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro, but additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately. Each NES Classic Controller can be plugged into a Wii Remote controller for use with NES Virtual Console games on the Wii U system! Return to your roots…or discover them for the first time. The wonderful world of 8-bit awaits.

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and pre-loaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro

Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

Although you’ll be waiting a little bit longer than expected for the system to be shipped to you, this pretty much guarantees that you’ll get one to call your own. Play it with the games that it has, or look up how you can hack it to add even more games. The choice is yours, but it’s fun either way.

It never hurts to check in-store at GameStop as well, as a few locations have been getting pretty healthy stock of it. Plus, you don’t have to wait!

