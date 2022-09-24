Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game

Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.

Netflix also acquired developer Night School Studios, the team behind the beloved indie game Oxenfree. At Netflix's Tudum event, the streamer announced that Oxenfree will be available on its service starting today. Those with iOS and Android devices as well as an active Netflix subscription can go download the captivating, narrative driven adventure game at no extra cost. Netflix's games do not require an additional tier and it's ad-free, it's purely an extension of Netflix's content offerings. This new version, dubbed Oxenfree: Netflix Edition, also exclusively includes highly requested localization support with over 30 languages for the game's subtitles.

"OXENFREE is such a special game to so many people and launching on Netflix is a really exciting opportunity for us to introduce Alex's story to even more people – maybe even someone who never thought they'd love playing a game," said Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School Studio. "As a Netflix games studio, we have the best support to bring OXENFREE: Netflix Edition to a global audience. Our community has requested subtitles in additional languages for a long time and this release of OXENFREE: Netflix Edition truly delivers the best narrative experience for players worldwide in their local language."

The team is currently hard at work on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, so this gives players a chance to familiarize themselves with this world and catch up in time for the follow up game. Netflix is also selling merchandise for Oxenfree in its online store if you're a fan or become invested after playing te game for the first time. Needless to say, this kind of a surprise launch is a big win for the service and hopefully, it will introduce a whole new audience to a great game.

Oxenfree is out now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and Netflix.