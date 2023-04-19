Netflix Confirms Plans for 40 New Games This Year

Netflix has big plans to continue to expand its gaming options, with a stunning 40 new games set to release throughout the rest of 2023. That information comes from a Netflix first quarter earnings interview posted today on YouTube. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters declined to offer any specific information about user engagement and retention, but did use the opportunity to talk up the company's plans for the future. The company currently has 55 games available to users, and that number will expand both through games made by internal studios, as well as games released through licensed partners.

While Peters avoided answering those questions about the engagement and retention of Netflix's video game offerings, a report last year painted a grim picture; as of last August, less than 1% of subscribers are using the games on a daily basis. We don't know if anything has changed since then, but Netflix seems undeterred, either way. The company has certainly shown no signs that it might be rethinking its investment in gaming!

It's impossible to say for sure why subscribers aren't using this part of the service, but it might be the fact that Netflix games are exclusively playable on mobile devices. That alienates users that exclusively use Netflix on their PC and television. It's possible a lot of users don't even know that these games are included with their monthly subscription price! Whatever the case may be, Netflix has an uphill battle competing with other gaming options.

The 40 new games set to release in 2023 could help improve perception among gamers, but there are other things Netflix could do. A recent rumor suggested that Netflix games will soon be playable on PC and TVs by using the Netflix mobile app as a controller. Netflix has not actually announced that option just yet, so readers should take it with a grain of salt, but hopefully the company will continue to add ways to access its video game offerings!

Have you played any games through the Netflix mobile app? Do you have any interest in playing games through your subscription? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!