Halo Director Joins Netflix and Announces New AAA Game

Longtime director and writer on Xbox's Halo series, Joseph Staten, has announced that he is now working at Netflix to develop a new video game franchise. Earlier this month, Staten confirmed that he would be moving on from Microsoft as a whole after most recently serving as the creative director on Halo Infinite. And while he teased at the time that he would have more details to share soon enough, we've now learned specifically what lies in wait for Staten at his new company.

In a message shared on his personal Twitter account, Staten revealed that he is now joining Netflix Games to establish a new IP that will eventually culminate in a AAA video game. Details on this forthcoming project are extremely slim at the moment, but Staten has already confirmed that it will come to multiple platforms in the future. Given that work on this property is seemingly just beginning now, it's likely that more info won't come about for a couple of more years, so fans should be prepared to be patient.

"In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures," Staten shared on social media. "So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go!"

In recent years, Netflix has been making a far bigger push to establish a foothold within the video game industry. This has primarily been seen with the offering of titles that Netflix makes available to subscribers on mobile devices and tablets. To see that Netflix has now snatched up Staten though to create a wholly new IP is by far the most noteworthy move that the streaming giant has ever made and sends a clear message that Netflix is looking to invest more heavily in the AAA development space.

