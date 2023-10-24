LEGO Reveals New Look at Sonic the Hedgehog Toys

Back in July, Sega released a hilarious video in which a LEGO version of Dr. Eggman invaded LEGO headquarters in Denmark. The Sonic the Hedgehog villain brainwashed and took control of one of the company’s employees, and even shaved the poor guy bald. It seems LEGO Eggman and his unwilling assistant are back at it again, as a new video shows them causing “production delays of specific Sonic characters.” The video is significantly shorter than the last one, coming in at just 19 seconds, but it does give us our first look at three new LEGO minifigs: Knuckles, Rouge, and Shadow!

The new video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team is working hard to fix this matter as fast as possible.



#Sonic pic.twitter.com/doGpxOvKeR — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 23, 2023

At this time, it’s unclear how Knuckles, Rouge, and Shadow will be released. Presumably, the trio will appear in a new set, or possibly even multiple sets. However, it’s also possible we could see blind bag releases as well. There are plenty of great Sonic characters that could fill out a blind bag wave, including favorites like Metal Sonic, Espio, and Charmy. Of course, Fang and Trip would make the most sense, given the role those two characters just played in Sonic Superstars!

Knuckles, Rouge, and Shadow

A Minifig of Knuckles isn’t too surprising; after all, Tails and Amy were both represented in the Sonic sets that released a few months ago, leaving Knuckles the biggest character still missing. Knuckles just had a major appearance in 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, and will be getting his own spin-off show on Paramount+. A LEGO skin of Knuckles also appeared in Sonic Superstars, alongside the rest of the game’s playable characters. It’s not unheard of for video games to feature LEGO designs that don’t actually get their own toys, but in this case, it would have been very unusual.

Of course, Shadow and Rouge also make a lot of sense for the LEGO treatment. Shadow made a brief appearance at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but will see a much bigger role in the next live-action movie. It appears Shadow will be the primary antagonist in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, though details about the movie remain slim. The character has been appearing in Netflix’s Sonic Prime animated series, as has Rouge. Both characters first appeared in the Sega Dreamcast era, debuting in Sonic Adventure 2.

Future LEGO Sonic Sets

Hopefully LEGO won’t keep fans waiting too long on an announcement. The fact that they showed these Minifigs of Knuckles, Rouge, and Shadow would seem to indicate that a bigger reveal is imminent, but there’s simply no way of knowing for sure. Regardless, these are very fun takes on the characters, and should hold a lot of appear for Sonic fans of all-ages!

Have you enjoyed the LEGO’s Sonic the Hedgehog sets? Are you excited about these new Minifigs? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!