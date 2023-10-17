Sonic Superstars Launch Trailer Released

Sonic Superstars is available now, and Sega has released a brand-new launch trailer to celebrate. The trailer mostly focuses on gameplay footage, but it starts with a cinematic sequence showing Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy going head-to-head with the game's trio of villains: Dr. Eggman, Fang the Hunter, and the aptly named Trip, who stumbles her way into the conflict. From there, the trailer shifts to a focus on the gameplay, including new mechanics like the Chaos Emerald powers, four-player co-op, and the Battle Mode.

The launch trailer for Sonic Superstars can be found below.

Sonic Superstars Platforms

Sonic Superstars launched today on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game marks the first new 2D Sonic game since 2017's Sonic Mania. Like Sonic Mania, Sonic Superstars is meant as a throwback to the classic Sega Genesis games that popularized the character. While Sonic Mania featured a pixel-art style, Sonic Superstars abandoned that look in favor of 3D character designs. Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuki recently shared his belief that pixel art won't be "viable" in the future, which is likely why Sega went with a different look for this game.

With the game now available, reviews have started to make their way online. As of this writing, Sonic Superstars currently has a score of 75 on Metarcritic, based on 36 reviews from critics. That's a bit less than Sonic Mania's score of 86, but it's still a good number. For Sonic fans that have been excited to try the game for themselves, it seems that Sonic Team and Arzest have delivered an experience that most critics have found enjoyable.

The Future of Sonic

(Photo: Paramount)

With Sonic Superstars now available and all DLC released for Sonic Frontiers, it remains to be seen what will come next for Sega's blue blur. Reports indicate that Sega will have some kind of new Sonic game to release in 2024, though no further details have been revealed. Sonic Frontiers released in 2022, so it's possible this could be a new 3D game in the series. Sonic Team has stated that the open zone format in Sonic Frontiers will act as the basis for future 3D Sonic games, with the developer looking to refine that formula in future titles.

While Sonic's video game future is currently unclear, the character has a bright future in TV and film. A third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently in development, as well as a live-action spin-off series centered around Knuckles. The Knuckles series will be coming to Paramount+, while Netflix subscribers can check out the first two seasons of the animated series Sonic Prime. A third season of the show is expected to arrive in early 2024.

Have you picked up Sonic Superstars yet? Do you prefer the 2D Sonic games or the 3D ones?