Netflix The Witcher Set Details Confirm Key Character From The Books

It seems we will be getting new footage and a trailer for Netflix’s anticipated The Witcher series sooner than later, but we also got a few interesting details from a set visit by Corriere della Sera. While they were on the set they witnessed one particular scene being filmed that reveals a new character for the show that some longtime fan will definitely be familiar with, and it also confirms a character we saw in the first trailer. That would be Prince Duny, who was previously known as Emhyr var Emreis, and fans of the original story will remember he had a curse placed on him under the order of the Usurper, and that would turn him into a hedgehog looking creature until midnight when he would return to human form.

While it would take a while, he did eventually get the curse removed with the help of Geralt, though that would also pave the way for Geralt to claim the Law of Surprise on Duny and Pavetta’s child, which many will know is Ciri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The quest to getting the curse removed is a long one and involves several battles and crazy adventures. From the description on set, it seems we will see Princess Pavetta and Duny in his hedgehog form during the show, which should make fans of the original stores happy.

This also pretty much confirms the person we see fighting alongside Geralt in the throne room in that first trailer is Duny, and we can’t wait to see more from this storyline in the show.

You can check out the translated description below.

“In reality, of all this, we see with our own eyes only the great hall of the castle of Cintra where we see the construction of a complex scene featuring Princess Pavetta and the accursed Prince Duny (who has the head of a monstrous hedgehog).”

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!