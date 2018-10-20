Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Henry Cavill Shares Kaer Morhen Training Photo

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher series has gotten the ball rolling production-wise, it’s time for the cast of the highly anticipated new adaptation to get cozy with their characters. With Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill taking on the role of protagonist Geralt of Rivia – a hardened man that is no stranger to fighting – the training to become such a fierce icon has begun.

The Netflix star took to his Instagram for a sneak peek at the hard work behind the scenes. We see a relaxed Cavill (hello, chiseled jaw perfect for a man playing Geralt) hangout outside of his trailer in between training seasons. Even better is we see a good boy doing his best just hanging out doing good boy things in the corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the casting having been revealed just this month, it’s exciting for those waiting to see how the beloved Witcher franchise translates into a Netflix series. With CD Projekt RED’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels having seen so much success, many are hoping that the same magic can be seen in the upcoming series.

Now that we’ve got an impressive cast list so far, we know that the team is ready to rumble and after our sneak peek we got of the synopsis earlier last month, we’ve got a feeling that this adaptation is in solid hands.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, you can check out our Show Hub right here.