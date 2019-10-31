Netflix’s The Witcher Trailer Shows Off Bathtub Geralt

A new trailer for Netflix‘s The Witcher was released on Thursday as anyone who’s interested in the show or the franchise overall will have already seen. The trailer gave us our best looks yet at the characters in the show such as Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia as they thrived and survived and the world of The Witcher, but people have already picked up on one of the most important updates of all. The iconic scene from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt where Geralt was in a bathtub was teased once again in this trailer as Netflix proved it knew what the fans wanted.

You can see the full trailer above that gives a preview of the series ahead of its December 20th release date, but if you want to expedite things, skip ahead to the 1:07 mark. There you’ll find Geralt and Yennefer conversing as the two talk about whether or not Witchers can feel human emotions.

It’s an intriguing conversation that we’ll hopefully see explored more in the series, but people are more focused so far on the scene shown at that time.

Given how memorable the bathtub scene was in the game, it’s expected that there’d be this level of discourse around Cavill’s bathtub scene in the Netflix series. It was confirmed back in the summer that the show would have a scene where Cavill was in a bathtub just like Geralt was, so that confirmation got rid of any worries present at the time. Since then, all we’ve had to hold us over until this trailer was a look at Geralt’s tub scene within the Nintendo Switch port of the game.

If seeing the new trailer and hearing about the December 20th release date weren’t enough, Netflix also released a batch of screenshots to show off more of the world of The Witcher. You can find those here, and it’s probably a safe bet that we’ll see more reveals like this one as the December release draws nearer.

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release on Netflix starting on December 20th.