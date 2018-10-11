‘The Witcher’ Fan Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ To Make A Point About Younger Cast

Just yesterday, Netflix revealed the main cast for the highly anticipated The Witcher adaptation. Though the good news means that production is about ready to begin, some fans have expressed their concerns over the overly young-looking cast. Though in Ciri’s case it makes sense, others worry that the all-powerful – and at times, seductive – Yennefer has been cast with an actress too young for the role.

One Redditor took to the forums to make a good point about the casting decision however by pointing to another incredible fantasy series: Game of Thrones. The popular HBO adaptation has almost a cult-like following and is highly praised for its phenomenal characters, even better acting, and gut-wrenching story. It also started out with a very juvenile-looking cast, as well:

Captioned with “For those worrying about how young and inexperienced the cast is, here’s a photo of the GOT cast before filming started. Give them a shot, they will obviously grow up and into the role.”

Following the stunning Freya Allan as Ciri in full concept art glory makes us believe that this actually could be a great thing for the franchise. You can check the young actress out in-character right here, but with the right special effects, talented acting, and makeup – we’re giving these young actors a chance to prove themselves.

The showrunner Lauren Hissrich has already proven she’s a huge fan of both the books and the games that were inspired by them. This series is in good hands and sometimes it takes stepping away from those knee-jerk reactions to give an adaptation a shot. I mean … remember how much everyone revolted against the thought of Heath Ledger as ‘The Joker’?

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. You can learn more about Netflix’s The Witcher series with our hub, just click here. We’ve got casting news, leaks, rumors, and even fan-picks for the cast itself! It’s the perfect place to catch up on all things Geralt before we learn even more about what the future holds.