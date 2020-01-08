The Witcher’s Freya Allan Talks Ciri’s Mysterious Powers

While Netflix’s The Witcher is a direct adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, and not an adaptation of the video games, certain traits are shared by both the Netflix series and video games. After all, they are both adaptations of the same source material, and one of the common threads is the power within Ciri. ComicBook.com had a chance to ask Ciri actress Freya Allan, before the show’s premiere, what sort of opportunities for the character these abilities open up, and her answer might surprise you.

Major spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

In the first season of the series, there are a couple of scenes where Ciri is put in certain situations that cause emotional outbursts from her, and some of these are accompanied by unexplained disturbances and vibrations. In one particularly devastating scene, several people are killed, and it’s implied that Ciri herself — or at least mysterious powers within her — caused it.

“I think Ciri herself doesn’t seem to see it as an opportunity,” Allan said. “I think it comes about out of pure fear, and it happens to allow her to be protected in some way, but I think she didn’t necessarily see it as something that protects her. It’s something quite dark and terrifying, because she didn’t know how to control it. It’s been a secret that clearly’s been kept from her, and that scares her, she thinks, ‘What else is being kept from me? What else has my family kept hidden from me all this time?’”

“And also, a power that great that you can’t control, she worries she might hurt people that she didn’t mean to hurt,” she continued. “And also, it makes her feel isolated, because she knows that she’s special. I don’t think she wants necessarily to be special. She just wants to go back to the way everything was before. And so, I think for her, she didn’t see it as an opportunity. But, me looking at it as an actor, and where the journey might go, well now, I think definitely could be. It’s definitely an interesting thing that Ciri is going to get to work on. Hopefully, she’ll get a little bit better at it, and she won’t have to use her powers by screaming her head off.”

