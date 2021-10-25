The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Looks Ready to Throw Down in New Geralt of Rivia Image

Henry Cavill looks ready to throw down in a new image of Geralt of Rivia from Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. There’s not much to extrapolate from the image beyond the fact that Geralt looks like he’s either about to kill something or just finished killing several somethings, but it is known that Season 2 will see Kaer Morhen, home of the Wolf school witchers, make a significant appearance as the place where Ciri is trained.

Notably, based on what we’ve seen of Kaer Morhen so far, it does not appear that the new image comes from a scene set there but elsewhere. Then again, it’s also possible that we simply have not seen enough angles of the keep to say for certain. You can check out the new image of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2, straight from Empire, below:

In case you missed it, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

