The Witcher Video Merges "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" in a Dozen Languages

As part of the recent series of Witchmas gifts from Netflix's The Witcher, the show has released a compilation of the popular earworm "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" in a dozen different languages. It's sort of like the official montage of Geralt of Rivia grunting a bunch, only more musical. Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier and is the English voice of the character, is of course included, but it's maybe most delightful to hear the song in Italian or even Japanese.

"A tune which has traveled the Continent and back, proving that music is a universal language," the official website for the show says of the video. While most folks in the show itself speak the same language, the popularity in our world is very real. It seemed to take both Netflix itself and the composers by surprise just how popular it was.

happy #Witchmas! these next few days, we'll be sharing a few of the unclaimed gifts with you. if you're impatient for presents, I don't blame you. we've also hidden gifts in the Basement Lab. https://t.co/5aDw0JkYhM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 22, 2020

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

