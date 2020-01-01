The Witcher Composers Break Down How They Created Toss A Coin To Your Witcher

The Witcher has become an unquestionable hit for Netflix. A large part of that success is due to actor Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, but the show’s biggest breakout seems to be the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Sung by the show’s beloved bard Jaskier, the song has managed to get stuck in the heads of many a viewer in the short time since its release. Even Jaskier actor, Joey Batey has admitted to regularly humming the song! Of course, it’s not easy to come up with a true ear-worm, so Netflix gave a little background on the track’s creation on Twitter.

Belousova and Ostinelli created half a dozen different versions of ‘Toss A Coin’, ranging in style from medieval to more modern renditions – including a rap. In the end, they decided go with something a little more in keeping with @LHissrich’s incredible vision for the series. — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 30, 2019

It would have been interesting to see if “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” would have been as well-regarded had composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinellii elected to go with a different variation. The lyrics would likely have remained the same regardless, but a rap version might have been famous for a much different reason! The Netflix account also mentions that Batey was very sick while filming the now-famous scene, and he had to have near perfect lip-syncing to make things look believable.

To drive home what a banger ‘Toss A Coin’ is, the composers made Jaskier’s older songs extremely, well, not good. Keep an ear out for different versions of it throughout the series, especially when Geralt and Jaskier hit up a pub for an ale. #WitcherNetflix is streaming now. — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 30, 2019

Songs created specifically for shows can often prove to be a mixed bag. There’s a real art to getting things just right, particularly in a setting like The Witcher‘s. The composers were likely under a bit of pressure to make sure the song was as strong as possible, particularly since The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski had previously been critical of the musical choices made in another famous TV series based on a medieval fantasy.

