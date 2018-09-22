Netflix’s Witcher TV Show: Release Window, Shooting Location, and More Revealed

Back in May 2017, Netflix announced that it was bringing Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy franchise, The Witcher, to the TV world.

That said, today, new details of the adaptation have emerged, including a release window and the shooting location.

The details come way of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who just back in February revealed that the pilot script had been completed.

Hissrich starts off by re-confirming that the first season will be just eight episodes, which the showrunner acknowledges may seem a little light.

“I know, I know, it may not seem like enough for you, but creatively, it’s the right call, said Hissrich on Twitter. “The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season.”

Hissrich continues by revealing a release window of sorts, saying that it likely won’t release before 2020. According to the showrunner, she, Netflix and co., are taking their time with the series in order to ensure its quality is at a level It needs to be.

“We’re moving quickly ahead with everything — like, my head is spinning around Exorcist-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession — but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed. You’ll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it’ll be good,” said Hissrich

Hissrich adds that while the pilot is finished, the rest of the script for the other seven episodes doesn’t exist yet, except in her head, of course. Further, even the pilot is in need of more polish before shooting begins. To this end, the showrunner confirms that new writers will be joining her team soon.

Lastly, Hissrich revealed that shooting will take place in Eastern Europe, which is fitting given how the series is inspired by Eastern European folklore and history. As the showrunner notes, the show “couldn’t exist anyplace else.”

During this information dump, it is also revealed that casting for the series has yet to begin, however, if Netflix is aiming generally at a 2020 release, that should change soon.

For those that don’t know: Netflix’s adaption is not based off the video game series of the same name, but the Witcher Saga by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski (which the games are based off). Said saga notably contains eight novels.

While it has already been confirmed that CD Projekt Red – the Polish developers behind the series’ trilogy of video games – isn’t involved with the project, Netflix has said it may take inspiration from the developer’s take on Geralt.

Hissrich has also promised that the series will not be watered down in any way, which will be music to the ears of many fans who have come to love the series’ gritty and mature take on storytelling, character development, and world building.

2020 can’t come soon enough.