New Ace Combat 7 TGS Trailer Takes To The Skies

Hot on the heels of the premiere of a new Dragon Ball FighterZ story mode trailer, Bandai Namco kept thee momentum going by premiering a new gameplay trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, featuring some smooth flying running at a zippy 60 frames per second.

Though the trailer is a bit on the brief side, and doesn’t introduce any new story elements into the fray, it does give you a better idea in terms of what the gameplay is all about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the traditional mechanics we’ve come to expect from the Ace Combat fold look to be included, such as locking onto enemies, using thrust and yaw controls for better turning precision, and even looking around your jet to see where enemies might be. There’s also one point in the stage where you can apparently change up direction and pursue your enemy better that way.

Again, we do wish it was something longer, but it beats nothing that all, and it just makes us that much more excited to check out Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown in action when it arrives next year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

——-

