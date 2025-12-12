New Alien Game Rumored to Include a Character No One Expected

There’s a new Alien game rumored to be in development that includes a character that few players likely expected. This is great news for fans of the franchise, which has had several successful titles drop over the years. Alien: Isolation is a popular fan favorite, though Alien games have been doing well since the early days of arcades. The recent success of Alien: Earth might have reinvigorated a video game that was previously in development, but appeared to be canceled, as it’s now back in action with a huge budget that’s more than twice what it had five years ago.

On December 12, 2025, Insider Gaming revealed that a previously believed canceled Alien game is back in development, and it’ll feature Ripley 8 as one of its characters. The as-yet-untitled entry in the long-running franchise began development around 2020 and featured several names, including “Marathon,” though this was likely a codename. It looked as if the game had either stalled mid-development or was outright canceled. According to the reveal, it passed around to a few developers before landing with Eidos-Montréal, and it’s back in active development with the new studio. This would be the first Alien game in the developer’s library, though it’s not without a ton of experience.

Ripley 8 Is Appearing in a New Alien Game

Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Eidos-Montréal previously released several popular games, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is important. According to Insider Gaming’s sources, the new game is an arcade survival horror that sees players attempt to survive aboard a decaying space station riddled with Xenomorphs and a Special Operations unit. It was described as “Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Xenomorphs,” at least that’s how it is at its current state of development. Gameplay will include a variety of mechanics for combat, platforming, and puzzles. Additionally, stealth plays a big role in survival, while puzzle-solving involves code-cracking and fixing broken equipment.

There will be at least three characters in the game. Aubrey is an engineer who uses magnetic boots and a grappling hook to get around. Ryuzo is probably one of the game’s antagonists, and in a surprise reveal, Ripley 8, played by Sigourney Weaver in Alien: Resurrection, will be in the game as well. It’s unclear if Weaver is participating in the project, nor is it clear if the character will be playable, an NPC, or something else entirely. Ripley 8 is a clone of the original, created aboard the USM Auriga to resurrect the Xenomorph XX121 species, and she shares several of its characteristics. The last time Ripley 8 was featured in a video game was in 2016’s Dead by Daylight.

When word of the game surfaced in 2020, it was estimated to cost $30 million, but the new, revived effort at Eidos-Montréal is budgeted at somewhere shy of $75 million. That suggests that development is being taken seriously and is proceeding forward. Additionally, while it doesn’t have a set release date outside of a 2028 window, it will be made available on all major platforms. It is still in early development as of writing, so many of the details covered here could change before the game is released. Keep an eye on ComicBook for updates, and in the meantime, jump back into Alien: Isolation if you want to push your terror levels up to 11.

