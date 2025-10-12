New Alien Game Leaks Online

A brand new game set in the Alien universe appears to be on the way. There are few sci-fi franchises outside of Star Wars and Star Trek that have quite as much prestige as Alien. It was handcrafted in the 70s by director Ridley Scott before he passed the baton to James Cameron for the sequel. Both movies were praised up and down for not just being scary and thrilling, but also very unique. There wasn’t anything quite like it at the time, and the franchise’s cassette futurism aesthetic has been something that has caused it to age in a really fascinating way.

Despite being roughly 50 years old, the Alien series is still alive and well with new TV shows, movies, and even video games. The franchise had some new life breathed into it with Alien: Romulus last year, something that returned the sci-fi franchise back to its roots and further away from the more philosophical ideas of Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. After a strong box office performance and critical acclaim, Alien: Romulus will get a sequel in the future. Additionally, the franchise got its first TV series with Alien: Earth recently, which has been a bit divisive, but still a subject of praise from critics.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Leaked by ESRB

aliens: fireteam elite

On the gaming front, fans may be treated to a brand new game fairly soon. In a now-deleted page on the ESRB’s website (via IGN), Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 was rated. For context, the ESRB is the Electronic Software Ratings Board, which assigns a rating to every game. Everything on the site is a real game, and ratings boards can often serve as a source for leaks as they sometimes list games earlier than they’re supposed to. With that said, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 was rated M for Mature for “Blood and Gore, Strong Language, and Violence.”

Typically, a game is only rated when it’s near release. The ratings boards require a full picture of the game’s content so they can efficiently rate it and offer a detailed description of the most sensitive content in the game on its website. That’s really only possible once the game becomes content complete. As a result, this leak may also signify that Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 isn’t just real, but may not be too far away from releasing. It’s possible this will be a stealth drop at The Game Awards in December or maybe it will be announced there and will release in early 2026.

Of course, errors can still happen, even if it’s pretty unheard of from the ESRB. With that said, take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement. In the meantime, Alien: Rogue Incursion just came to Xbox and PS5 via non-VR version. That may scratch your itch in the meantime. As for Fireteam Elite, if you’ve never played it, it’s a third-person survival shooter not unlike the World War Z game. It’s a ton of fun to play with a group of friends and a sequel would likely be a blast.

