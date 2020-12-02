New Among Us Map to Be Revealed Soon

✖

After much teasing from Among Us creators InnerSloth, the developers are finally set to reveal the game’s new map soon. This new level to be filled with tasks and deceptions will be revealed on December 10th during The Game Awards, a date previously set by the creators in November shortly after the Among Us Twitter account was first created. Thanks to a reconfirmation shared on Tuesday, we know now that the plans for the reveal are still on for December 10th.

Geoff Keighley, producer and host of The Game Awards, tweeted this week about some of the plans for the awards show that dealt with Among Us. Keighley said we’ll see our first look at the map during The Game Awards next week.

It's true: Get your first look at the new @AmongUsGame map live during #TheGameAwards next Thursday, streaming live and free at https://t.co/JhGKOCSGza pic.twitter.com/6jdPLq1bVJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 2, 2020

We’ve technically seen the map already since the image shared above was one shared by the Among Us Twitter account in a previous tease, but this presentation at The Game Awards should give us a much better look at the map. Hopefully we’ll see a more comprehensive look at the layout of the map as well as some of the tasks players will have to partake in there. We’ve heard before that it’ll feature new tasks different from the ones players are used to and that it’ll be “bigger than Polus.”

“We’re hard at work on a new map (It’s Henry Stickmin themed!),” the Among Us creators said in a previous update on the biggest focuses for the future of the game. “This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players.”

Among Us itself is also up for two different awards during The Game Awards, so if you’re big on the game and will be tuning in anyway to see what’s happening, you still have time to cast your vote for it. it’s been nominated for the “Best Multiplayer Game” category as well as “Best Mobile Game.” It’s got some stiff competition in different categories like Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone, Genshin Impact, and Legends of Runeterra, but considering how big it’s been this year, it’s also got a decent chance of winning.

The Game Awards will take place on December 10th, so tune in then to see the new Among Us map.