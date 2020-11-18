Among Us New Map First Look Revealed

✖

Among Us has revealed our first look at the game's new map, which, according to developer Inner Sloth, will be the game's biggest map to date. Right now details on the map are scarce, but the game's official Twitter account followed up the reveal by teasing that more of the game, and presumably the map, will be showcased at The Game Awards 2020, which is scheduled to go down on December 10. Despite not releasing this year, the hit new game is up for two awards at the show: Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile Game, and thus it's not very surprising to see Inner Sloth has teamed up with host Geoff Keighley for a reveal.

As noted, this is where the details end. There's no word of what the map is called, when it will release, and whether or not it will introduce anything new to the multiplayer-party game. All we know is that it will be the game's biggest map yet, though it's unclear how much bigger it will be than Polus, the game's current biggest map.

Below, you can check out the game's new map, courtesy of the game's new and official Twitter account. As you can see, it appears spaceship-themed, and it looks like it will have a bright and modern design to it.

For now, this is all developer Inner Sloth has revealed. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with more information. That said, it sounds like we will need to wait until The Game Awards 2020 and December 10 to see more of the new map, which could very well be stealth-released during the show.

Among Us is currently available via the PC and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, or any other platforms.

