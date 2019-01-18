New ‘Anthem’ Gameplay Shows More About Rangers and How Contracts Work

Though we only have a little more than a month to go before BioWare’s Anthem officially releases for all to enjoy, that doesn’t mean the studio is done teasing what fun adventures await in the open-world online game.

In a recent livestream, BioWare gave us a chance to see how the Rangers themselves work in the game as well as how those Legendary Contracts function as well. Both lead producer Ben Irving and senior level designer Emily Taylor both took center stage to open up more about the overall design of each quest as well as a few clues as to what the Shaper relics actually mean for the citizens of this surviving world.

ComicBook.com

For those that can’t wait to play the latest BioWare adventure for themselves, the first chance is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all – no pre-order necessary. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works.

Keep in mind that the upcoming play period is not a beta, it is a demo. The game footage seen in the playable demo will be what releases on day one as a way for players to get a taste of what’s on the horizon.

As for the game itself, Anthem drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on February 22nd.