New Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell Games Reportedly in Development

New games in the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell series are reportedly in the works, though not from a source that one might expect. A new report claims that Facebook has signed deals for exclusive virtual reality installations in these series that are both owned by Ubisoft. More specifically, they would be released for use with the Oculus line of headsets that’s owned by Facebook.

This latest report about the possibility of new Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games comes from The Information. Citing two people familiar with the matter, Facebook is looking to not only sign for exclusive video game deals with other companies but is also hoping to purchase game studios entirely. One of those two people who spoke about Facebook’s potential plans claimed to have knowledge of the deals struck for the new games mentioned above. The Information also claims that the desire behind these new games is to push popular games onto the Oculus platform to encourage more sales of the headset and have more people spend time on Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is also personally involved in the deal, according to the report.

Reached for comment by The Information, Ubisoft declined to issue a statement on the report. Oculus, however, did respond, and while it said it couldn’t comment on any specific partnerships, it did say that it was looking to expand the platform’s library.

“The response to Oculus Quest and Rift S gaming has been incredible,” a spokesperson from Oculus told The Information when reached for comment.. “We cannot comment on specific partnerships, but we will continue to focus on expanding our library and reaching broader gaming audiences for years to come.”

Exclusive games or not, Facebook has been expanding its line of Oculus gear with more than one new device releasing just this year. The Oculus Questa and Oculus Rift S are two devices which made their debut in 2019, the first of which is previewed in the video at the top that shows some of the games available on the platform. Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and others headline the playable games, though nabbing exclusives in the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell universe would easily see them ranked among the most attractive options.

Splinter Cell itself has been the subject of all kinds of rumors and speculations, especially in the time leading up to E3. Seeing the game brought back in some form is all that fans have been asking for, though now that a potential avenue for its return has been laid out, it remains to be seen if the VR exclusive route is one the fans will still be satisfied with.