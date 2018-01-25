New Attack on Titan 2 Trailer Shows Life Beyond Titans

A new trailer has been released by the team over at Koei Tecmo to show a different side to the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 game. The latest video details life beyond taking on giant naked titans and fearing for your life, and reveals a more human side to the gameplay experience.

What happens in between missions? How does character interaction work? Can we customise other characters? All of that, and more, is addressed in the video above – you can even customize NPCs, though not as extensively as your own character. Simple adjustments like a new hair style and new clothes are featured, as well as how to interact with the other characters in between important missions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan 2 drops on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 20th, 2018. The Japanese release is slated a little earlier on March 15th.

According to the game’s official description:

“Abandon all fear. Attack on Titan 2 is the gripping sequel to the action game based on the worldwide hit anime series Attack on Titan. Experience the immense story of the anime alongside Eren and his companions, as they fight to save humanity from the threat of the deadly human devouring Titans. Try your hand in operating the omni-directional mobility gear, maneuvering and flying through the sky to counter the Titans, and feel the thrill and satisfaction of battling giant opponents.”

You can also learn more about the incredible character customization here with a ton of new screenshots showcasing how you can make your character completely your own! With the upcoming title, players are given the option to customise their unique character so that they can fully immerse themselves in the world that the anime has brought to life. So for those Levi fans out there, now’s your chance to get kicked in the face as if you were actually there! Or not, that works too.

We also get a closer look at the Titan Research Institute, which is what the game will primarily revolve around. The Titan Institute allows players to study titans that have been captured using a specific device. The more research done, the more favorable the game experience. This will also allow for better gear, missions, and more to enhance the overall mechanics of Attack on Titan 2.