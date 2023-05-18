New BioShock Game Rumored to Be in "Development Hell"

The new BioShock game is reportedly in development hell. BioShock is one of the most renowned franchises in all of gaming, despite the fact it has only three entries and the latest one being a decade old. The series holds a special place in a lot of people's hearts due to its rich story, fantastical locations, and brutal gameplay, but due to the fact the original developer for the series, Irrational Games, closed down and series creator Ken Levine moved on to other creative ventures, many assumed the series would die off. However, a number of years later in 2019, it was confirmed a new BioShock game was in the works at a new studio.

With that said, fans have been waiting for the year BioShock 4 will show up. Four years later, there has been no concrete news about the game outside of some stuff that has popped up in job postings. There are rumors that the game takes place in an Arctic city, but nothing has been outright confirmed. With that said, a new rumor from Twitter insider Oops Leaks claims the game is in development hell. This is a period where a game has been in development for so long, it feels stuck and is unable to make the progress needed to see release. According to the insider, the game's development has been rebooted multiple times with the most recent reset happening in summer 2022. The new BioShock is reportedly undergoing drastic rewrites as the narrative team feels it is unable to create a story that is worthy of the iconic franchise.

The new Bioshock is in development hell.



Despite a complete change in development leadership, the Bioshock series is still haunted by the curse of problematic development. No game details will be described here, and this is likely to be my final report on the next Bioshock. pic.twitter.com/5oppXBsbns — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) May 18, 2023

It was also speculated that the game would release in Take-Two's 2025 fiscal year, but if it isn't revealed properly this summer, that could mean it doesn't hit that window. As of right now, there's no telling when the new BioShock will be revealed. It's important to stress this is all just a rumor at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt until we hear more.

