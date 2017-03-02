Netflix's BioShock Movie Gets Hunger Games Director, Logan Writer

Netflix's BioShock movie has reportedly gotten a director and a writer, both of whom have worked on various big-budget franchises such as The Hunger Games and Marvel's Logan. A BioShock movie has been one of Hollywood's great gaming white whales given the meaty nature of its story, the rich setting of Rapture, and much more. A film adaptation almost happened in the early 2010s and some of the biggest actors out there such as Andrew Garfield and Ryan Gossling all reportedly contended for the role. The film would've been adapted by Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski, but it was scrapped due to budgetary concerns and the intended R-rating.

With that said, earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that it would be taking its own crack at a BioShock movie. Now, the streamer has confirmed that Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence will direct the picture with a script from Logan and Blade Runner 2049 scribe Michael Green. Both have received immense praise for their works in adapting and creating sequels to massively beloved stories with plenty of success. According to Deadline, Lawrence is currently working on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which is slated to release in 2023. It's expected that Lawrence will finish his obligations to that film while Green pumps out a script so that Lawrence can move directly into the BioShock movie when his schedule frees up. This likely means the movie won't release until 2024 or 2025, though nothing has been confirmed.

The BioShock movie comes as one of many key video game adaptations for Netflix. The company just released the first season of its Resident Evil series and is currently working to adapt PlayStation's Horizon franchise as a TV series as well. The streamer certainly has big ambitions, especially given the expectations for BioShock. Whether the film will be good remains to be seen, but Netflix is putting a powerhouse team behind it.

