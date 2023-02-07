BioShock Creator's New Game Judas Gets Release Window

Judas, the upcoming video game from BioShock creator Ken Levine and developer Ghost Story Games, has now received a very broad release window. After years of silence, Ghost Story finally announced Judas at the end of this past year at The Game Awards 2022. And while details are still sparse when it comes to what the game will entail, we now have a general idea of when we'll be able to play it in the future.

In a new discussion with IGN, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick outlined the release plans for Judas. Zelnick, who is in charge of Ghost Story Games as it is a studio owned by Take-Two, stated that Judas is part of an upcoming lineup of 87 games that are planned to be released by Take-Two before the end of March 2025. A more specified launch date or window for Judas wasn't given by Zelnick, but the game is at least now confirmed to be arriving at some time in the next two years.

Although there's always a chance that this strategy could change for Take-Two in the months and years ahead, Zelnick went on to say that he has confidence that Judas and the other 86 titles from the company that are in the pipeline won't end up getting delayed.

"We did have some slippage in the last few years," Zelnick said. "We feel really stable right now. I feel great about our upcoming schedule. Of course there's always the possibility of some slippage but the teams seem to be functioning really well and I'm optimistic about delivering great titles to the marketplace on an ongoing basis."

When it comes to Judas in particular, the only thing we know for certain is that the game is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Given that we've now seen the first trailer for the project, there's a good chance that we could catch more glimpses of it in action throughout 2023. To that end, be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com to learn more about the game.