New BioShock Game Officially Announced

2K has officially announced the formation of a new wholly owned game development studio called Cloud Chamber. But that’s not the most interesting bit about today’s news. In addition to announcing the new studio, 2K has also announced that Cloud Chamber has already begun working on what it calls “the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise.” Given that Cloud Chamber is a game development studio, and BioShock is traditionally a gaming franchise, it seems fair to say (even if the press release doesn’t seem to use these exact words) that there is officially a new BioShock video game in the works, and Cloud Chamber is developing it.

“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential,” David Ismailer, President of 2K, said as part of the press release announcing the new company and game. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

BioShock Infinite, the last video game in the BioShock franchise, released in 2013, and was developed by Irrational Games. The fate of the franchise fell into limbo when Irrational Games all but dissolved in 2017, rebranding into Ghost Story Games and seemingly leaving it to other 2K studios. This marks the first official new BioShock game announcement since then despite the constant rumors that have surrounded it.

“We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds – and their stories within – that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium,” Kelley Gilmore, Global Studio Head, Cloud Chamber, said as part of the same press release. “Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock‘s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

What do you think about the announce of Cloud Chamber’s formation? What do you hope this new entry takes away from the previous ones? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The newly revealed BioShock video game does not currently have any sort of release date attached, and the press release simply states that it will be in development for the next several years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the BioShock franchise right here.