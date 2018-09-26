‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Specialist Comics Revealed With First Three Issues Available Now for Free

With the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the horizon, Treyarch Studios has just announced another aspect of the franchise that FPS fans can enjoy: Comics.

The team took to their Twitter today to reveal a brand new comic book series centered around the events in Black Ops 4. Interested fans will be able to see more of Specialists Ruin, Prophet and Crash with the new series, especially now that the first few issues are available to download for free:

INTEL: Learn more about the Specialists of #BlackOps4 starting with Ruin, Prophet, and Crash when you download the first 3 issues of a new comic book series featuring the work of @AH_adamhughes, Eric Wilkerson, and @kirbifagan now for FREE at //t.co/IPooe9teQP. pic.twitter.com/Ri08WObksc — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 26, 2018

According to Treyarch, the new comic line is “a 10-issue series introducing the iconic Specialists of the Black Ops Universe. In collaboration with Activision and Treyarch, it features stories from the minds of Greg Rucka, Chris Roberson, Jeremy Barlow, K.A. McDonald, Aaron Duran, Matthew Robinson, and Tony Shasteen.”

Even more Specialists will be coming soon including more on Torque, Firebreak, Nomad, Recon, Seraph, Ajax, and Battery. We’re excited to see the lore around the upcoming game expand even more – especially with Treyarch flipping the script on their single-player philosophy.

Interested in checking out the new comic series yourself? Download your copies right now for free right here. As for the game itself dropping next month:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”