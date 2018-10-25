New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombie Playlists Added

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 still going strong and the latest shooter from Treyarch just getting warmed up, the studio continues to make small tweaks in-between major updates to make sure that the gameplay remains fresh and problem-free. With the latest update to go live, the Zombies mode receives two new playlists as well as a few other key changes for the game’s other features.

“Today’s quick update brings welcome news for Zombies players: the Aether playlist has been replaced with unique Public playlists for Classified and Blood of the Dead,” began the studio’s latest update on Reddit. “Jump in there and play the map you want, when you want.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “Tomorrow, the Black Market will be live across all platforms, with Operation: First Strike delivering a stream of free cosmetic content to unlock in Multiplayer and Blackout, including new Signature Weapons, Gestures, customizable Outfits, Calling Cards, Tags, Stickers, Blackout characters, and more.

“And on Saturday, our free Halloween Event content stream will be live across all platforms, with plenty of spooky seasonal cosmetics to earn! As a reminder, though start and end dates may vary by platform, limited-time Special Events will run for the same duration for all platforms, giving all players the same amount of time to earn event content.”

Here’s what’s new for the Zombie mode:

Playlists

Created two new Public playlists: Classified and Blood of the Dead.

Removed Aether Playlist.

The rest of the update includes miscellaneous bug fixes and crashing reported in the game’s paintshop. Rock glitches were also patched up as well in the game’s Battle Royale mode Blackout.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!

In other Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news, did you see the newly created interactive map made by players for Blackout? You can see it in action for yourself right here. As mentioned in our previous coverage, it’s pretty impressive and gives a way for players to have a little more control when entering the high-stakes world of Battle Royale. The last-man-standing mode isn’t for the unskilled but at least this interactive guide will help make the question “Where we droppin’, boys?” even easier to answer. Hint: Drop where there are supplies. That’s always a good first step.