Epic Games Store Gives Out First Freebies for March 2026

The first free games on the Epic Games Store for March 2026 are now available to download. Since the start of 2025, the Epic Store’s weekly giveaways have left quite a bit to be desired. Most of the titles that have been doled out are much lesser-known, and haven’t been very expensive to boot. Now, to kick off March, Epic hasn’t necessarily changed this trend with its latest free titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting now and lasting until next week on the morning of March 12th, the Epic Games Store is giving out Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and the Raistlin’s Renown Pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is the highlight of this week, as it’s the lone free game that is being handed out. As the sequel to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, this follow-up continues the adventures of the titular vegetable as he looks to take his naferious schemes to the next level.

As for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, this strategy title is already free-to-play, which means that the offer here is for the aforementioned Raistlin’s Renown Pack. This add-on will give players a ton of in-game bonuses that include the characters Raistlin, Gale, Spurt, Briv, and Ellywick, to go along with a ton of other valuable items. Typically, the Raistlin’s Renown Pack goes for over $100, which means that if you’re an Idle Champions player, you’ll definitely want to long on to the game via the Epic Store before next week to get this bundle for yourself.

To learn more about these new freebies on the Epic Games Store, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Play video

“Turnip Boy is ready to commit more felonies in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time! Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank.”

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Play video

“Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a strategy management game that unites iconic Champions from D&D TRPG campaigns, video games, novels, actual plays, comic books, and shows into a grand adventure. Optimize formations using over 140 Champions, each with unique abilities, to defeat countless monsters across hundreds of adventures. Mastery requires pushing formations further with every adventure – only the most powerful formations will complete the greatest challenges Idle Champions has to offer.”