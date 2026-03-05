The Perfect Game for Nintendo Has Finally Released on Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has many different games coming to its platform in 2026, with a few indie titles and AAA mega-hits among the experiences being offered through its store. However, the handheld nature of the Switch 2 makes it perfect for shorter experiences with addictive loops, such as puzzle games that offer cerebral adventures. One of the Switch 2’s most promising additions gives players exactly that, through a title whose praise earned it several awards.

Indie titles are making a big name for themselves on the Switch 2, with the Indie World broadcast revealing several games coming to Nintendo’s newest console this year. Ports of older Pokémon games bring back handheld classics too, showing just how many shorter experiences work so well on the platform compared to stricter consoles like the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Some of the best games for the Switch 2 are ones that are easy to pick up, put down, and return to again through gameplay loops that work in short or long bursts in equal measure.

Blue Prince Has Been Added To The Switch 2’s Library As Of March 2026

Blue Prince is one of the most acclaimed indie titles in recent years, featuring shifting puzzles in a roguelike format that can consume hours upon hours in mind-bending revelations and discoveries. Mystery and strategy combine within Mt. Holly, a manor filled to the brim with secrets to sift through during journeys that change frequently. Progress in this game is shaped by rooms you choose to draft in your ongoing adventure, letting you adjust a blueprint to better plan ahead for new challenges.

Added on the Switch 2’s eShop as of March 3, 2026, Blue Prince won Best Indie Game as the 2025 Game Awards for its stellar gameplay loop and intriguing twists on the puzzle genre. This game is endlessly replayable, with your goal being to draft the perfect floor plan to adapt to Mt. Holly’s shifting layout, slowly accumulating permanent upgrades to make your strategy better and better. Exploration here is filled with unique obstacles, all in an effort to find the fabled Room 46 somewhere in the manor’s design.

Every run into a Mt. Holly blueprint is another step forward in crafting stronger paths forward, unlocking a variety of secrets and history behind the house’s construction. The addictive nature of Blue Prince comes from its fantasy story and deep mechanics, which require a level of learning that leads to joyful creativity. This game is an instant classic within both the puzzle and roguelike genres, with randomized runs giving players plenty to think about as they plan their next attempts.

Endless Puzzle Roguelike Mystery Makes Blue Prince The Perfect Switch 2 Game

The Switch 2 might be the best place to play Blue Prince, mainly due to the handheld console’s ability to boot up games on the fly. The handheld nature of the Switch 2 is perfect for supporting “spur of the moment” ideas you might come up with in between Blue Prince, letting you easily test out a new blueprint plan in a quick run before putting the game down again. With save states giving you room to strategize paths one room at a time, the Switch 2 gives you the flexibility to execute your ideas fast.

The roguelike aspects of the game are open-ended enough to give players the full experience whether they are playing in front of a full TV, playing handheld on their couch, or launching new runs while on the go. With the mouse control options offered by the Switch 2, there is an even greater number of approaches you could take to Blue Prince based on your preferences. Similar to Hades 2 or other great roguelikes, the experience of Blue Prince is condensed enough to fit handheld gaming well.

The layers of exploration in Blue Prince are also not nearly as intensive as you would think, with concepts and planning taking most of your playtime rather than raw action. Much like classic turn-based Final Fantasy or Pokémon, your rougelike runs are based around your decisions, which have no time limit on them. The Switch 2’s handheld options will give you the opportunities to play Blue Prince in short spurts, allowing you to overcome one puzzle at a time rather than requiring long, dedicated sessions to complete a run once you’ve started it.

Regardless of how you play, Blue Prince‘s inclusion on Nintendo’s system gives a completely new audience a chance to try a wonderfully immersive puzzle title. Blue Prince is suited for the Switch 2 in many ways, making it one of this year’s best indie additions to the console by a wide margin.

