New Days Gone Update Addresses Crashing Issues

The team at Bend Studio have been having quite the week. Not only did their new action survival title Days Gone finally release for PlayStation 4, but they have been hard at work releasing patches galore for the game. It hasn’t even been a full week yet, and they’ve already released a patch nearly every day since launch. That said, the latest update to arrive for the title addresses an issue that some players have been reporting since the implementation of the patch before it. Essentially, players were experiencing some rather annoying crashes, but it looks like things may have been cleared up.

Patch 1.07 was released earlier today, and for those who didn’t catch the previous update, they will just jump right ahead to the newest one. “We apologize for any inconvenience you guys may have experienced and thank you for your understanding,” the devs said. “Our focus will still be on better optimizing the game along with addressing any major bugs.”

As for any sort of patch notes, there really aren’t any. It turns out the Auto-save function was causing the issues, so the developers removed it. For more on the most recent patch before this one, that can be found right here.

Days Gone is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less. There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Bend Studio is staying on top of all of the issues arriving in the game’s first week? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

