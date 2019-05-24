New Destroy All Humans Will Reportedly Be Revealed at E3 2019

We already know THQ Nordic will announce two new games at E3 2019. According to the growing publisher, the announcements are for two beloved franchises that players will be very excited to see back. One is a “new vision” for said franchise, while the other is a “long-awaited return of a galatically beloved game/franchise.” The latter sounds like it could be a new Destroy All Humans, doesn’t it? Well, according to a new rumor, it probably is.

Back in February, THQ Nordic thought it would be a good idea to have an AMA on 8chan. It went horribly. That said, according to Twitter user Afro Gear, an image was uploaded by THQN_Reinhard that revealed THQ Nordic’s lineup for E3 2019. And one of the games included in the lineup is a new Destroy All Humans.

This leaked when they did there AMA. The two games are Destroy all Humans and Darksiders: Genesis. pic.twitter.com/hndKy3X9o2 — Afro Gear (@Afro_Gear) May 19, 2019

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, but the idea that THQ Nordic would bring back the zany series isn’t that crazy. It’s one of the bigger, more popular IP it owns. And there is hunger for a new one, as sales of the PS2 re-releases on PS4 show.

For those that don’t know: Destroy All Humans is an action-adventure game series that is essentially a parody of Cold War-era alien invasion movies. It’s also a parody of the United States in the ’50s. In it, you play Cryptosporidium 137, a member of the fictional Furon race of aliens who has come to Earth to harvest DNA from humans to continue the cloning process of his species.

The first game in the series released in 2005, and was a followed by a sequel in 2006. They weren’t massive sellers or critically acclaimed, but they have since earned cult-classic status and are remembered fondly by many.

What will be interesting to see is if THQ Nordic does return to the series, in what way will it do so? A remake of the first game? A new, third entry? A reboot? Who knows. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon.

