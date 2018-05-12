Deus Ex Is “Not Dead,” According to Developer

With Eidos Montreal having their hands full at the moment with progress and the mixed reception Deus Ex: Mankind Divided received, it’s understandable that some fans of the franchise might be worried about its future. After rumors started to fly around post-launch that the series was “shelved” due to directional shifts, that worry only grew. Luckily, one Eidos member has set the record straight about the franchise and offers a silver lining of hope for fans.

David Anfossi, Eidos Montreal studio head, recently sat down with PCGamesN to discuss not only Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but the future of Deus:

“Deus Ex, of course, it’s the brand of the studio. We are all attached to this franchise, but we cannot do everything, you know?” he mentioned to the site. “So we have Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we have this co-development with Crystal [Dynamics] on The Avengers, and we have a third game in development, so it’s enough at the moment for us.”

This does match up with something two developers from Eidos told me when I was at the Shadow of the Tomb Raider screening in LA last month. It’s very clear that there is still a lot of passion for that series and that there is more gas left in that tank. As for when we’ll actually get a new Deus Ex game is up in the air, but with their upcoming title being rumored to be something along the veins of Guardians of the Galaxy-related and Shadow of the Tomb Raider releasing later this year, it is very easy to see that it’s simply a time conflict at this point.

The good news is that there will be more Deus. As mentioned, it’s “their brand” and it’s something that there are high hopes for. We won’t be without exciting adventures from the team however, and you can read exactly what I mean by that with my hands-on impressions of the new Tomb Raider right here. Trust me, you’re going to love it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 15th