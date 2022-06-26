New Cyberpunk 2077 Report Details Reason for Disastrous Launch

A new report associated with Cyberpunk 2077 has shed some light on the game's disastrous state at launch. At this point in time, developer CD Projekt Red has released a number of different patches to greatly improve Cyberpunk 2077. However, back when the game was first released in December 2020, it was mired by numerous bugs, glitches, and other various problems. And while we've slowly learned over time more about how the game arrived in this state, this new report paints an even more complete picture of the situation.

According to new information found in a lengthy document that was given to Upper Echelon Gamers, one of the big reasons why Cyberpunk 2077 was in such a bad state at launch stemmed from an outside company that assisted CD Projekt Red with the game. Specifically, this company is named Quantic Lab and is a studio that CDPR enlisted to help do QA work for Cyberpunk 2077. At face value, there's nothing unusual with this situation, but apparently, Quantic Lab may have just not been cut out for the job.

In short, this report claims that Quantic Lab was simply undersized and couldn't adequately test Cyberpunk 2077 before release to find all of the game's problematic bugs. Rather than be truthful about this situation with CD Projekt Red, though, Quantic Lab is said to have overinflated its ability to do QA work on the game so that it wouldn't lose out on the contract. In addition to this, Quantic Lab also is said to have lied about the makeup of its staff with many employees being rather inexperienced when it comes to QA work.

Because of these issues, among others, Quantic Lab essentially wasn't able to vet Cyberpunk 2077 in such a way that CD Projekt Red would be aware of what needed fixing. By the time the game was then released, this led to many actual players finding problems that CDPR had never been familiar with.

In case this doesn't sound feasible, CD Projekt Red has actually said in the past that one of the primary reasons why Cyberpunk 2077 was released in such a poor state is because QA testers simply didn't find the bugs. And while this once sounded like a poor excuse for the game's quality, it now sounds like this is very much something that may have happened behind the scenes.

Does this new report make you feel any differently about the way in which Cyberpunk 2077 launched back in 2020?

